Nikhil Kamath teases Elon Musk interview on WTF podcast, internet goes wild: ‘Is it AI?’

Zerodha co founder Nikhil Kamath has officially confirmed that Elon Musk will appear on his upcoming episode of the ‘WTF’ podcast. The announcement, made through a monochrome teaser shared on Instagram, has set the internet buzzing. The short clip shows Musk and Kamath looking at each other and bursting into laughter. Nikhil Kamath posted a monochrome teaser confirming Elon Musk’s WTF podcast episode.(Instagram/nikhilkamathcio)

Kamath posted the teaser with a simple caption inviting humour and speculation, writing, “Caption this.”

Social media explodes with ‘is it real?’ buzz

Within minutes, the comments section was overflowing with amused disbelief. One user remarked that the collaboration was so massive that “everyone's thinking it's AI”, while another echoed the confusion by simply asking, “Is it AI?”

Users blended humour with admiration as well. One viewer joked, “We got Elon Musk and Nikhil's podcast before GTA VI”. Several users praised the host’s growing influence, with one writing, “Dude your podcast is like one of the most influential globally”, and another predicting total chaos, saying the “internet is going to break”. A particularly witty comment added, “At this pace, even God may soon get a request from Nikhil Kamat’s team”, while another summed up the announcement by declaring, “2025 is officially the year of unexpected collabs”.

About the WTF podcast

According to its official website, the mission of the ‘WTF’ podcast is to “create a knowledge ecosystem and help entrepreneurs scale up in any industry from zero to one.”

Reflecting on his vision for the platform, Kamath explained, “I've always envisioned a community united in discussing complex topics through in-depth, fact-based analysis. The WTF platform aims to be an open space for sharing diverse ideas and perspectives, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to the topics that matter.”

A star studded guest line-up

The podcast has previously featured notable personalities such as Bill Gates, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ranbir Kapoor, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Birla, Aravind Srinivas, Vinod Khosla and more. Its most high profile guest to date has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the episode released on YouTube on 10 January, Kamath and the prime minister discussed topics ranging from his childhood and worldview to India’s growing position in the global tech arena.