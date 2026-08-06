Nikita Bier steps down as product chief at Elon Musk’s X after just one year

Nikita Bier is stepping down from his role as head of product at X, Elon Musk’s social media platform, after just one year. He will stay on at the company as an advisor.

Nikita Bier (R) served as the Head of Product at Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter)

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Bier broke the news himself in an X post, writing: “Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster. I'll be stepping back from leading product for X and will continue on as an advisor.”

The American entrepreneur had been appointed product chief at X in July 2025.

‘The privilege of a lifetime’

In his X post shared Wednesday, Bier said that serving “the X community has been the privilege of a lifetime.” However, he acknowledged that the role of product chief left him with little time for anything else.

“X is, and will remain, the most important communication technology in history. But running this app is a 24/7 job and it's now time for me to take a breather,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said that in this role, he oversaw 30 new products while “protecting the integrity of the town square.” Bier also highlighted how X saw “unprecedented growth in new users & engagement” under his leadership. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said that in this role, he oversaw 30 new products while “protecting the integrity of the town square.” Bier also highlighted how X saw “unprecedented growth in new users & engagement” under his leadership. {{/usCountry}}

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“We continue to break records every month. We've climbed 70 spots in the App Store since this time last year,” he wrote.

More about Nikita Bier

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Nikita Bier is an American entrepreneur and product executive best known for building viral social networking apps aimed at teenagers.

He co-founded tbh, an anonymous compliments app that quickly became the No. 1 free app on the US App Store before being acquired by Meta in 2017.

Bier later launched Gas, another positivity-focused social app for teenagers, which also topped the App Store charts and was acquired by Discord in 2023.

Bier studied at the University of California, Berkeley, where he developed early projects including a political analysis application called Politify.

He also serves as Venture Partner at Lightspeed.

(Also read: Nikita Bier lashes out at Indian-origin founder Aravind Srinivas over recent X post)

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