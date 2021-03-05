Home / Trending / Nine great apes receive Covid shots in San Diego zoo
Nine great apes receive Covid shots in San Diego zoo

The vaccinations followed a January outbreak of COVID-19 at the zoo’s Safari Park.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Officials say four orangutans and five bonobos received COVID-19 injections in January and February.(via REUTERS)

The San Diego Zoo has vaccinated nine great apes for the coronavirus after a troop of gorillas in its Safari Park became infected.

Officials say four orangutans and five bonobos received COVID-19 injections in January and February.

Three bonobos and a gorilla also are expected to receive the vaccine, which is experimental.

The vaccinations followed a January outbreak of COVID-19 at the zoo’s Safari Park. Eight western lowland gorillas got the virus, probably by exposure to a zookeeper who tested positive for COVID-19.

The gorillas had symptoms ranging from runny noses to coughing and lethargy. But they are recovering.

