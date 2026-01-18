Nithin Kamath's wife Seema Kamath shares cancer survival story: 'I was the healthiest person I knew'

“The excitement and enthusiasm among people with disabilities running the Tata Mumbai Marathon today were beyond words. Makes you think about what right you have to complain about anything in life,” Kamath wrote. He also shared a personal update, revealing that his wife Seema had completed the 10 km run in about 57 minutes, nearly two-and-a-half years after surviving cancer.

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath took to X to share an emotional note after witnessing people with disabilities participate in the Tata Mumbai Marathon, saying their enthusiasm was “beyond words” and deeply humbling.

In the following tweet, Kamath shared a link to a detailed blog written by his wife, Seema Kamath, titled “I am the healthiest person I know, and I got cancer!” In the blog, Seema recounted her diagnosis with stage 2 breast cancer in November 2021, describing the months that followed as an “emotional roller coaster”.

“I was the healthiest and fittest person I knew,” she wrote, adding that she had no symptoms before a routine mammogram detected a small lump. Seema said the experience made her realise how taboo cancer still is in India and why open conversations around it are essential. “Early detection is really our best option,” she emphasised, urging people to prioritise regular health check-ups even if they feel perfectly healthy.

The blog further traced her journey from diagnosis and mastectomy to chemotherapy, detailing the physical and emotional toll of treatment, including hair loss and extreme fatigue. Seema also wrote about choosing to undergo treatment in India, thanking doctors and staff at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, and highlighting the quality and speed of care available locally.

One of the most striking moments she shared was when both she and Nithin decided to shave their heads together during chemotherapy. “Having a bald Nithin around me helped me like my new hairstyle,” she wrote, adding that the gesture made the journey easier, including for their young son.

Seema’s reflections also underscored the importance of health insurance, a strong support system, and mental resilience. “Health really is wealth,” she wrote, noting that financial freedom and family support played a crucial role in her recovery.

Social media reactions Nithin Kamath’s post and Seema’s candid blog resonated widely online, with many praising the couple.

“Stories like this redefine what “strong” actually means. Not circumstances. Not comfort. Just pure will. Congratulations to Seema - truly inspiring,” one user wrote.

“Superb Sir..Ur awareness really helps us to face our life confidently. Keep guiding Sir,” commented another.

“Congrats to Seema; I’ve always looked upon Seema as a great inspiration for comeback and the spirit she carries,” wrote a third user.