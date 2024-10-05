‘Nitin Gadkari supremacy’: Meme madness takes over X as people joke about hike in toll tax

Be it personal experiences, news stories, or current events, memes are the one thing social media users often use to express themselves - which also turns out to be relatable for others. These digital nuggets of humour and cultural commentary have become a part of people’s online lives. A recent incident where many people have turned to memes to express themselves is about the surge in toll tax, with many specifically sharing memes mentioning the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari. Nitin Gadkari memes have taken over X amid a surge in toll tax. (Screengrab)

We have collected some of the memes that people have shared on X:

The government has launched several projects for smooth road connectivity. These projects aim to reduce travel time and enhance travel experiences. However, this also means an increased toll tax for most of these highways. Reportedly, India has invested billions of dollars to expand the national highways in the last decade.

In June 2024, the National Highways Authority of India increased the toll by around 3-5 percent. Despite the benefits of improved roads, some people are not happy with the hike—hence, the flooding of memes on social media, especially X.

“As the election process is over, the revision of user fee (toll) rates, which was put on hold during the elections, would become effective from June 3,” an official from the National Highways Authority of India told news agency Reuters. The decision about the increased rate was announced a day after the polls were concluded for elections to the 18th Lok Sabha.

People have posted varied memes, from mimicking songs to using famous film scenes. Some also posted jokes to put forth their points.