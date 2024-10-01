Ganji Chudail comes with a special message from Delhi Police: ‘Sabko helmet pehnate hain’

The Delhi Police is known to frequently use puns and memes to share messages of public safety with the national capital's residents. In their recent post, they evoked a meme icon who has been hugely popular on social media over the last couple of years: Ganji Chudail. "Sabko helmet pehnate hain Delhi Police wale," the post read, which translates to "Delhi Police makes everyone wear helmets".(X/Delhipolice)

The post, which shared a road safety message, shows the meme character wearing a helmet. "Mujhse nahi, chot se daro! Helmet pehno! (Don't be afraid of me, be scared of getting hurt. Wear a helmet)," read the caption accompanying the post.

Take a look at the viral post here:

From witch to meme: Ganji chudail

A wacky cartoon character, based on an evil, bald witch, has somehow become the most popular internet meme in the country.

Ganji Chudail, was created by YouTube channel Majedar Kahani as an animated character for their stories for children. The channel shared animated versions of classic children's stories like Panchatantra and tales of Akbar and Birbal on the internet. Soon, they developed their own characters for new stories and Ganji Chudail became one of the most popular ones.

The evil witch's quirky and sometimes weird antics somehow became relatable to audiences on social media, even reaching brands like Netflix, Swiggy and Nykaa, who used the character for their ad campaigns. Recently, the makers of horror-comedy 'Stree 2' used Ganji Chudail videos to promote their movie.

Some Instagram users even dressed up as the bald green character wearing a saree for Halloween parties. (Also read: Pookiest Meme Police: 5 times Delhi police’s social media broke the internet!)

How internet reacted

Instagram users were delighted by the police's attempt at being relatable while sharing a public service announcement. Several users commented on the post complimenting the creativity of the message.

"Ganji chudail is not so ganji (bald) anymore," remarked one user.

Another user said the Delhi Police should call themselves the "meme police" for posting such "epic" memes.

"Delhi police dil ki police," said a third user.

"Delhi police is on a roll," read another comment.