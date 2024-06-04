Nitish Kumar memes dominate social media as Bihar CM likely to be kingmaker

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will likely emerge as the kingmaker in the new political dispensation as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performed below expectations. As per trends, the party may fall short of exit poll predictions and the majority mark on its own. A meme featuring Nitish Kumar, who recently switched to NDA from INDIA bloc. (X/@pulkit5Dx)

As of Tuesday evening, the BJP is likely to miss the halfway mark of 272 seats on its own. The biggest shocker in this year’s election has come from Uttar Pradesh which holds the key to power.

Take a look at some of the memes below:

“Election aap log ladiye, sarkar ham decide krenge [You all contest elections, we’ll decide the government],” reads the text on the meme featuring Nitish Kumar.

Another shared this meme on Nitish Kumar, who has a history of switching sides. He recently switched to the NDA from the INDIA bloc.

This user speculates that the Janata Dal (United) leader may switch again and extend his support to the INDIA bloc instead of NDA.

As the gap between the INDIA alliance and NDA’s seat tallies is narrowing than expected, this scene aptly captures the situation that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will likely face.

Here’s what this X user posted:

This X user shared a picture of Nitish Kumar with the text: “Satta me aata hun, samajh me nahi [I come in power, but people can’t understand me].”

And when the meme tsunami has flooded social media, how can one forget “Nitish sabke hain”?

(This is a developing story)