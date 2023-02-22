Nitu Chandra shares video of a man singing Dil De Diya Hai soulfully. Watch

Ever since the advent of social media, it has become a place where one can showcase their talents easily. Many people take to various apps where they can be seen dancing or sharing their knowledge. These videos often go viral. Now, another clip that has caught thousands of eyeballs is of a Bihari man soulfully singing Dil De Diya Hai by Anand Raj Anand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip, which actress Nitu Chandra shared, shows the singer Amarjeet Jaikar standing in a field with a few kids. As he is recording himself, he can be heard singing the song Dil De Diya Hai. In the post's caption, Chandra wrote, "Who is this guy? Fabulous. Please send his contact no. Thanks."

Take a look at the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on February 21. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 35,000 times and has received more than 1600 likes. Many have even left comments on the clip and were wowed by his performance.

Here are a few reactions:

An individual in the comments section wrote, "Amazing, awesome, nice voice." "Wow, genuine talent," added a second. A third person wrote, "@@AmarjeetJaikar3 congratulations. Salute to your tireless efforts and hard work. Those who have the ability, no one supports them or not, God himself helps them by coming in one form or the other."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON