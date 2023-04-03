Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / NMACC’s star-studded launch in Mumbai sparks meme carnival on Twitter

NMACC’s star-studded launch in Mumbai sparks meme carnival on Twitter

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 03, 2023 04:00 PM IST

These funny memes are guaranteed to ward off your Monday blues.

March 31 saw the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Several B-town celebrities and Hollywood stars graced the two-day-long event and delivered memorable performances. The star-studded affair soon grabbed netizens’ eyeballs, and it became the talk of the town. As pictures and videos from the event went viral, people didn’t let go of this opportunity and shared hilarious memes.

Twitter share hilarious memes on the launch of NMACC.(Twitter/@theanantkashyap)

We have compiled a few of them below. And each one is more laughable than the previous one.

An individual tweeted this funny montage featuring Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya.

Another shared a tweet on outfits worn by Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Twitter share hilarious memes on the launch of NMACC.(Twitter/@theanantkashyap)

A Twitter user shared the inspiration behind Bhumi Pednekar’s outfit.

Twitter share hilarious memes on the launch of NMACC.(Twitter/@theanantkashyap)

An individual shared a photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with a funny caption.

Twitter share hilarious memes on the launch of NMACC.(Twitter/@theanantkashyap)

Another decoded the chat between Tom Holland and Mukesh Ambani and shared this.

Twitter share hilarious memes on the launch of NMACC.(Twitter/@theanantkashyap)

NMACC is India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. “An ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe,” reads a message from Nita Mukhesh Ambani on the official website of NMACC.

Twitter share hilarious memes on the launch of NMACC.(Twitter/@theanantkashyap)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
twitter mumbai memes nita ambani mukesh ambani Shraddha Kapoor Aditya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP