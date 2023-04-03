NMACC’s star-studded launch in Mumbai sparks meme carnival on Twitter

March 31 saw the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Several B-town celebrities and Hollywood stars graced the two-day-long event and delivered memorable performances. The star-studded affair soon grabbed netizens’ eyeballs, and it became the talk of the town. As pictures and videos from the event went viral, people didn’t let go of this opportunity and shared hilarious memes.

Twitter share hilarious memes on the launch of NMACC.(Twitter/@theanantkashyap)

We have compiled a few of them below. And each one is more laughable than the previous one.

An individual tweeted this funny montage featuring Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid and Zendaya.

Another shared a tweet on outfits worn by Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

A Twitter user shared the inspiration behind Bhumi Pednekar’s outfit.

An individual shared a photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with a funny caption.

Another decoded the chat between Tom Holland and Mukesh Ambani and shared this.

NMACC is India’s first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. “An ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe,” reads a message from Nita Mukhesh Ambani on the official website of NMACC.

