‘No constant honking, no garbage’: Indian founder on life in Dubai

Travelling abroad can change the way people view their own country, according to Fobet Media founder and CEO Riya Upreti. In a recent post shared on the social media platform X, Upreti reflected on the differences between India and Dubai.

An Indian founder compares life in India and Dubai (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She said that Fobet Media moved its office to Dubai, which means she has to travel there frequently. The company had earlier been based in Noida.

“We moved our office to Dubai and I travel there frequently. Every time I come back to India, it takes me a few days to adjust again,” Upreti wrote.

“Every Indian should travel abroad once”

Upreti said international travel gives people a different perspective on everyday facilities and public spaces. It also highlights the stark contrast between facilities in India and abroad.

“Every Indian should travel abroad at least once in their lifetime. It changes your perspective,” Upreti said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The entrepreneur highlighted differences she noticed in areas such as cleanliness, roads and public infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The entrepreneur highlighted differences she noticed in areas such as cleanliness, roads and public infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“When you experience clean air, no constant honking, proper sidewalks, and streets free of garbage, you realise what basic civic infrastructure and citizen privileges should look like,” she wrote.

Upreti said travelling abroad can help people understand “how much we’re still missing” when it comes to civic amenities.

(Also read: Indian expat shares reality of Dubai life 2 years after moving: ‘Rents would eat your salary alive’)

Post sparks debate

Her post sparked discussion around comparisons between Indian cities and international destinations, with many users debating infrastructure and public behaviour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Nothing will change till our people are ready to change,” one X user said.

“Citizens of developed countries contribute to the well-being of their country, no-one ever spits Gutkha on the streets of Dubai, no one litters,” another agreed.

“Forget Dubai, just travel to Sri Lanka, Colombo. Indians will feel ashamed,” one person posted.

“Even Vietnam is so much more developed then India. Even smaller cities are so clean and well developed. People have sense of driving,” a person added.

(Also read:₹15K hotel prices, goes to Sri Lanka instead: ‘Same budget, cleaner air’"> Indian man skips Rishikesh after seeing ₹15K hotel prices, goes to Sri Lanka instead: ‘Same budget, cleaner air’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}