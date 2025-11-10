'No planning, just pure intent': DU student pays first-year college fee with YouTube earnings

A Delhi University student has caught the internet’s attention after sharing how she managed to pay her first-year college fee entirely through her YouTube earnings. In her LinkedIn post, the student shared that she runs a YouTube channel where she creates educational and motivational content for school students. What began as a casual attempt to share exam preparation tips eventually turned into a source of both satisfaction and income, she said. Social media users called her journey 'inspiring'. (Unsplash/Representative pic)

“I covered my first year’s college fee from YouTube. Yes, the entire first-year fee. Of course, it wasn’t a hugely huge amount since I study in a government college, but for me, it’s still a big feat. Something I never thought would happen, especially from social media,” the student wrote.

How did her journey begin?

The student said her journey began during school, when her juniors would often ask her for advice on how to study better or stay consistent. Realising she enjoyed helping others learn, she decided to record a short five-minute video for Class 10 students before her own Economics pre-board exam - a spontaneous decision that ended up changing her trajectory. “No editing. No fancy thumbnail. No planning. Just pure intent,” she wrote.

She said that initially, her video received about 50 to 100 views, but within a month, it started gaining traction. Soon, her channel was monetised. “I had been creating content for quite some time, but I never thought of commercializing it. When that happened, I decided to double down on what I loved doing,” she shared, adding, “And here I am today, having covered my first-year college fee through YouTube.”

(Also Read: Shashi Tharoor congratulates Delhi University friend Mira Nair for Zohran Mamdani's NYC win)

Her advice for aspiring creators

Concluding her post, the student shared an encouraging message for aspiring creators. “If there’s something you’ve been wanting to start, a channel, a blog, a podcast, anything ...don’t wait for the ‘right’ time. Just start. If you enjoy it, keep going. And if you ever get a chance to turn that passion into something bigger, go for it,” she advised.

“Social media is a powerful space. Not just for numbers or fame, but for growth and connection. Share what you know. Share your story. You never know who might need to hear it,” she wrote.

The student added that while she’s been away from YouTube for a while, she plans to return soon. “Because once a creator, always a creator,” she concluded.

(Also Read: ‘No bra, no exam’: Nigerian university sparks outrage over bra checks before exams)

Social media reactions

Her story has struck a chord with young social media users, many praising her for balancing academics with content creation and proving that passion projects can have real-world rewards.

LinkedIn users praised the student’s determination and story. “It’s always the smallest starts that lead to the biggest shifts. You did that,” one user wrote.

“Broooo this is so wholesome and inspiring,” commented another. “Such a great milestone! Keep going. Thanks for sharing and inspiring!” wrote a third user.