Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Shashi Tharoor congratulates Delhi University friend Mira Nair for Zohran Mamdani's NYC win

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 01:07 pm IST

Shashi Tharoor gave his nod for approval for Zohran Mamdani for quoting Nehru after winning the New York mayoral election.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday congratulated filmmaker Mira Nair after her son, Zohran Mamdani, won the race for New York mayor.

Shashi Tharoor congratulated Mira Nair and her brothers for Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral election win.

"Warmest congratulations to my old friend @MiraPagliNair on her son @ZohranKMamdani’s spectacular victory and to his uncles, my Stephanian friends Vicky and Gautam Nair, for their nephew’s triumph!" Tharoor wrote on X.

The Indian parliamentarian also lauded Mamdani for quoting Jawaharlal Nehru's 1947 speech, "Tryst with Destiny".

"Wonderfully apt," Shashi Tharoor said

Take a look at Shashi Tharoor's post on X:

"I'm reminded of Jawahar Lal Nehru's words. A moment comes but rarely in history when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of a nation long suppressed finds utterance. Tonight, New York has done just that. This new era demands clarity, courage, and vision, not excuses," Mamdani told his supporters shortly after he was projected as the winner, news agency ANI reported.

Tharoor and Mira Nair used to do theatre together in the 70s, once playing Antony and Cleopatra in a St Stephen's College play

Zohran Mamdani, 34, creates history as he will become the first Muslim and the first Indian-origin mayor of the biggest city in the United States. He defeated former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo who ran as an independent and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

(Also Read: 'Dhoom Machale’ plays as Rama Duwaji, Mira Nair join Zohran Mamdani on stage after victory speech)

Mamdani, who identifies himself as a democratic socialist, is married to Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist. The couple met on dating app Hinge and got married last December in Dubai.

At his victory party, Mamdani appeared on stage with Rama Duwaji and Mira Nair, sending fans into a frenzy, both on the internet and at the victory party in Brooklyn.

(Also Read: ‘Miami realtor’ memes trend as Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayor race)

