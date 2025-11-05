‘Miami realtor’ memes trend as Zohran Mamdani wins NYC mayor race

On November 3, the Daily Mail published a poll suggesting that a million New Yorkers were ready to quit the city if Zohran Mamdani won the race for mayor. Hours later, the Financial Times and CBS News Miami spoke to realtors in the Florida city who promised safe spaces for millionaires who might flee New York City if Mamdani won. Democratic candidate for New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani waves to his supporters after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race, at an election night rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 4, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

“Fears that Mamdani’s left-wing policies will drive away wealthy New Yorkers have circulated since before the 34-year-old politician unexpectedly clinched the Democratic nomination in June’s mayoral primaries,” the Financial Times report stated.

Well, Mamdani did win. This morning, the 34-year-old defeated Andrew Cuomo to become New York City’s first Muslim mayor, and its youngest in a century. Mamdani supporters are now having a field day, calling on his detractors to keep their word and move out of the city.

What the poll said

A survey conducted by JL Partners for the Daily Mail found that 9 percent of New Yorkers would 'definitely' leave the city if Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election. NYC currently has a population of 8.5 million.

Interestingly, a significant percentage of those promising to leave the city were high earners. The poll found 7 percent of those earning over $250,000 would definitely leave New York City under Mamdani — who won the election promising to make the city more affordable.

