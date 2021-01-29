Nobel Laureate in Chemistry who failed the subject in school shares his story

Almost everyone has a subject (or subjects) that they didn't particularly enjoy studying in school. Be it Maths or History - different students eagerly await the day when they no longer have to sit for exams of the dreaded discipline of their choice. Yet, the inspirational tale of one special Nobel Laureate, Tomas Lindahl, proves that that apprehension can be turned into something truly amazing with the right mindset. Take a look at this Instagram post shared by the Nobel Prize Organization to find out more about his unique story.

The Nobel Prize Organization shared this image by Alexander Mahmoud on its official Instagram account on January 28. The picture shows 83-year-old Chemistry Laureate Tomas Lindahl. The caption shared alongside the post, communicated by Lindahl, reads, "At school I had a teacher that didn't like me and I didn't like him. At the end of the year he decided to fail me. The ironic thing is that the topic was chemistry".

The text further says, "I have the distinction of being the only Chemistry Laureate who failed the topic in high school".

