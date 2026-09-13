Noida man takes over wheel after finding cab driver exhausted on trip to Lucknow: ‘Be kind to everyone’

A Noida man turned an ordinary cab journey into an unexpected road-trip adventure after noticing that his driver was too exhausted to continue driving. Instead of insisting that the cab driver complete the journey, the passenger decided to take over the steering wheel himself while allowing the driver to rest in the back seat.

A Noida man let his tired cab driver rest and drove the car himself from Noida towards Lucknow. (Instagram/travellermishra_)

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The incident was shared on Instagram by Shivam Mishra, also known as David, who was travelling from Noida to Lucknow. In the video, Mishra can be seen driving the cab while the driver sleeps in the back.

(Also read: Bengaluru founder drives his own cab at 3 am after driver falls asleep on the job. Watch)

‘No point getting angry’

Explaining what happened, Mishra said, “So guys, right now I’m travelling from Noida to Lucknow. I had booked a cab, but the driver had been driving since yesterday and was really tired. You can see him sleeping in the back. So, in situations like this, I don’t think you should get angry with the driver. Instead, I took over the wheel myself. My brother is sitting right next to me. Say hi, bro! So today, I’m driving to Lucknow myself. If something like this has ever happened to you, do let me know.”

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “I mean, in a situation like this, there’s no point getting angry and saying, ‘I booked the cab, so you have to drive me all the way. Keep driving.’ Instead, I just decided to take it as an adventure and enjoy the journey. So yeah, I’m on my way to Lucknow now, driving on the Noida-Lucknow highway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “I mean, in a situation like this, there’s no point getting angry and saying, ‘I booked the cab, so you have to drive me all the way. Keep driving.’ Instead, I just decided to take it as an adventure and enjoy the journey. So yeah, I’m on my way to Lucknow now, driving on the Noida-Lucknow highway.” {{/usCountry}}

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The text overlaid on the video read, “Be kind to everyone.”

Mishra also summed up the unexpected experience in the caption, writing, “Never thought my cab ride would turn into this”.

Watch the clip here:

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Video draws reactions

The video has since drawn reactions from social media users, with several people appreciating Mishra’s decision to let the exhausted driver rest rather than pushing him to continue the journey.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “Such a kind gesture.” Another commented, “Very sensible decision.” A third person said, “More people should think like this.” Echoing a similar sentiment, another user added, “Humanity comes first.”

(Also read: Founder recalls Uber driver’s powerful lesson on Indian traffic during 4 am Pune ride: ‘When you drive…’)

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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