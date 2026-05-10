Noida society domestic workers demand wage hike in ‘post Bengal election crisis’

A Noida resident has shared a viral post on what he described as a “post-Bengal-election crisis” unfolding inside his housing society, where domestic workers have banded together to collectively demand a wage raise.

Domestic workers in one Noida society are collectively demanding a wage hike (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

X user Vikrant Kumar explained that a large number of domestic workers in his residential society, who are originally from Bengal, temporarily left for their home state to participate in voting.

A shortage of domestic workers

Their departure, he wrote, triggered an unexpected labour shortage in the society.

(Also read: Domestic worker in Singapore alleges British Indian family made her sleep on yoga mat: ‘I felt uncomfortable')

With demand suddenly outstripping supply, remaining domestic workers from other parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chhattisgarh allegedly found themselves in a strong bargaining position. The post claims they collectively increased their rates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “A large chunk of maids left for Bengal to cast their vote,” Kumar said. “The remaining local UP, Bihar & CG maids saw a once-in-a-lifetime market opportunity, formed an unofficial cartel, and collectively hiked rates with a simple message: Pay more or we leave too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A large chunk of maids left for Bengal to cast their vote,” Kumar said. “The remaining local UP, Bihar & CG maids saw a once-in-a-lifetime market opportunity, formed an unofficial cartel, and collectively hiked rates with a simple message: Pay more or we leave too.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A meltdown in Noida society {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A meltdown in Noida society {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kumar said that his society WhatsApp group has gone into “meltdown mode” over the unexpected wage hike demand. “People discussing maid inflation like RBI policy meetings,” quipped the Noida resident

As tensions mounted, some residents reportedly began pushing for intervention from the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA), demanding that it “standardise” domestic help rates across the society in an attempt to restore order.

“Meanwhile, returning Bengali maids are perfectly happy because the market rate has already gone up for everyone,” Kumar noted.

Kumar summed up the situation as a mix of irony and economic inevitability, describing it as: “pure comedy hidden inside domestic tragedy.”

Post sparks mixed reactions

The post sparked mixed reactions online. While some praised the domestic workers for taking a stand for their rights, others called it unfair.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Always funny and tragic at same time when people earning in 7 digits crib about paying low 4 digit working wage to fellow humans,” a user said.

(Also read: Bengaluru entrepreneur says Bengal, Northeast staff more willing to work till 1 am: ‘We have a lot of Kannadigas but…’)

“Get 1 Dyson and 1 dishwasher, even if you have to take them on EMI. The value and happiness of that independence is something very different,” another wrote, suggesting that homeowners should start doing their own housework rather than relying on help.

“Omg this is exactly the same thing happening in my society in Gurugram!!!” a person claimed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Capitalists in India become socialists as soon as invisible hand of market decides the fair price of salary,” entrepreneur Shobhit Bakliwal noted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON