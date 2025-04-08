Noida woman orders veg biryani via Swiggy, gets non-veg biryani instead. Restaurant owner arrested

A restaurant owner has been arrested after a Noida woman claimed she ordered veg biryani during Navratra but received a non-veg biryani instead. The woman, Chhaya Sharma, shared a tearful video in which she claimed the restaurant intentionally sent her a non-vegetarian item. The owner of Lucknowi Kabab Paratha was arrested after a woman received non-veg biryani during Navaratri.(X/@noidapolice)

Speaking through tears in her video, Sharma said she had ordered a veg biryani from Lucknowi Kabab Paratha via Swiggy. When she received her order, she took a couple of bites before she realised she was eating non-veg.

“I am a pure vegetarian woman, and they have sent me this non-veg biryani during Navaratri,” she says in Hindi in her video, which has been widely circulated online. “This is intentional. Whoever did this has done it intentionally. How can they send non-veg when I ordered veg biryani,” she claimed.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of her claims.

Sharma’s video has been widely circulated online, racking up millions of views across social media platforms like Instagram and X. While the video triggered outrage among a section of the internet, others wondered why the police would arrest a restaurant owner over a mistake.

HT.com has reached out to Swiggy and this story will be updated on receiving a response.

Restaurant owner arrested

Shortly after the video went viral on April 7, police in Noida swung into action to arrest the restaurant owner of Lucknowi Kabab Paratha, located in Amrapali Leisure Valley, Greater Noida. Mohammed Zubair of Alt News identified the restaurant owner as one Rahul Rajvanshi.

The official X account of Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddh Nagar shared a picture of the arrested owner of Lucknowi Kabab Paratha. “Bisrakh Police Station (Central Noida):- Restaurant operator arrested for sending non-veg biryani after an online order for veg biryani,” the account said.

Bisrakh police station has said further action will be taken after proper investigation into the incident.