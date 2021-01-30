‘We want hedges too’: ‘Normal person' explains what is going on with the stock market in funny video

If you've been on the Internet recently or have heard the news, you know of the stock market's odd happenings. But do you genuinely understand what is happening with the stock market? You may have heard terms such as GameStop, hedge funds and WallStreetBets being thrown around. However, how do they all connect to tell the story of the strange instances currently occurring?

Business people may say to you that the stocks of a videogame retailer went up and that members of a subreddit named WallStreetBets were involved. However, if you, like most other people, are tired of that financial jargon, then check out this 'normal person' who explains, somewhat humorously, what is going on.

Avalon Penrose shared this little over two-minute-and-fifteen-second-long recording from her Twitter account on January 27. The caption shared alongside the clip reads, "A normal person explains what’s happening on the stock market".

The video opens to a shot of Penrose sitting in the car. She starts by stating that she owns stocks and has a pretty good understanding of the stock market. Penrose then begins with her explanation.

Watch the hilarious recording here:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has captured the attention of many. The clip has over 16 views, and the tweet in itself has amassed many comments.

Even CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, commented on the share. Here's what he said:

He also left this picture of Tesla's 'S3XY' shorts on the thread. The shorts are meant to be a joke at the expense of short-sellers. These are people who sell stocks that they don't own at the time of the trade with the view that the price is likely to fall further and, hence, they will make a profit by repurchasing it at a lower price.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?