IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses
GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out.(AFP)
GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out.(AFP)
business

Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses

The hardship of 2020 inspired the 21-year-old to take part in the campaign to drive up GameStop shares, punishing hedge funds in the process.
READ FULL STORY
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:36 AM IST

For some Reddit users, GameStop's dizzying rocket ride on Wall Street is a case of the masses rebelling against one-percenters hoarding the world's wealth.

The social media-fueled movement has sent shares in the US video game retail chain soaring from less than $20 weeks ago to a peak of $492 on Thursday, dearly costing hedge funds that bet GameStop stock would tank.

GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out. But they lifted off anew after-hours, after Tesla chief Elon Musk seemingly urged individual investors to punish hedge funds for short selling, tweeting "Get Shorty."

A Reddit group -- or "sub-reddit" -- called WallStreetBets that boasts some 4.7 million members has been an online rallying spot for those urging people to buy and hold GameStop shares, punishing short sellers by sending prices soaring.

"We constantly see the 1 percent make trillions a year, even through the pandemic... versus the millions of Americans who had to file for unemployment," Reddit user Responsible-Height77 told AFP via the forum.

"I think it's time to show that the masses have a say and that our voice matters."

The hardship of 2020 inspired the 21-year-old to take part in the campaign to drive up GameStop shares, punishing hedge funds in the process.

The US college student said he has suffered during the pandemic, as have friends who got sick from Covid-19 and who lost livelihoods.

- New players at the casino? -

Hedge funds pounded with losses due to the market-manipulating campaign decried the movement and its sometimes aggressive online tactics as foolish and potentially illegal.

"Gotta admit it's really something to see Wall Streeters with a long history of treating our economy as a casino complain about a message board of posters also treating the market as a casino," US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a widely shared tweet.

Her comment sparked a contentious exchange on Twitter between those echoing her sentiment and critics.

"Notice how so many complain when the rules they have been manipulating are used against them?" responded a tweet from educator Ken Shelton.

"This is a prime example of what happens when a large group of people get organized and use the system to their advantage."

US Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed similar thoughts, saying that while wealthy investors have prospered in the stock market, it has not represented the economic reality of millions of people in this country.

- Game on -

Responsible-Height -- who declined to reveal his real name -- told AFP that he has been a video game player much longer than he has played the market.

WallStreetBets is tinted with video game culture, the page playfully making use of the well-known Fallout Boy character from blockbuster franchise Fallout.

"Their motto has always been power to the gamer!" the student said. "Which I feel we have taken to ourselves as power to the people."

He reasoned it is people taking back power while applying the basic principle of supply versus demand.

"Investors need to realize the market isn't always driven by fundamentals; we are in a new age where everyone can be involved in the market. And if enough people want a stock it will go up. That's the basics of economics."

WallStreetBets is an open group at Reddit, seemingly driven more by group sentiment than any leader, but championing GameStop shares appears in tune with a millennial, gamer-generation crowd.

Chatter on Reddit has now encouraged similar campaigns for companies with low share prices and a place in old-school US culture such as AMC, BlackBerry, and American Airlines.

- Back to Earth? -

A Reddit user going by the acronym DFV is credited with putting GameStop shares on the launch pad late in 2019, taking a $50,000 stake in the company that has turned into a fortune.

"I'm seeing so many people talking about how their life is going to be changed; this is insane," user DontTrustJack said on the group chat.

"This truly is a moment where the haves transfer money to the have-nots."

But another user advised having an exit strategy, because driving up GameStop shares could cost them if they are holding large stakes when financial reality hits.

"Have a plan guys," cautioned the Reddit member. "The drop will come so fast."

WallStreetBets founder Jaime Rogozinski, who says he is no longer associated with the group, told AFP that he had watched with fascination as small investors wield the power of the crowd.

"They're able to do what Occupy Wall Street was never able to do," Rogozinski said.

"The little guy figured out a different way around it, which was, well, if you can't beat them, join them."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
A view of the closed Canara Bank ATM in Amritsar.(HT File Photo)
A view of the closed Canara Bank ATM in Amritsar.(HT File Photo)
business

Bank holidays in February: Banks will remain closed on these 6 additional days

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:18 AM IST
There is no national holiday for banks in February. Banks of different regions will remain closed on different occasions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo
File Photo
business

Sensex surges by 549 points to over 47,000 in opening session

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Sensex surges by 549 points to over 47,000 in opening session. Nifty increases by 129 points to 13,946.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out.(AFP)
GameStop shares ended the formal trading day down some 44 percent as some cashed out.(AFP)
business

Reddit users say GameStop rocket is revenge of the masses

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The hardship of 2020 inspired the 21-year-old to take part in the campaign to drive up GameStop shares, punishing hedge funds in the process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
business

Many more made-in-India Covid vaccines soon: Modi

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:47 AM IST
  • PM also asserted that India’s campaign for self-reliance would strengthen globalism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The largest cryptocurrency rose 8.3% to $33,558 as of 6:10 p.m. in New York. It had dropped below $30,000 on Wednesday, testing its 90-day moving average(Reuters)
The largest cryptocurrency rose 8.3% to $33,558 as of 6:10 p.m. in New York. It had dropped below $30,000 on Wednesday, testing its 90-day moving average(Reuters)
business

Bitcoin’s wild ride accelerates with push back above $33,000

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:24 AM IST
The wild swings come amid the turmoil seen in stocks such as GameStop Corp. that have become favorites of retail investors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maruti has benefited as demand for smaller cars rebounded at a sharper-than-expected pace during the festive season and thereafter, leading to one of the lowest levels of unsold vehicles at the company’s dealerships.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
Maruti has benefited as demand for smaller cars rebounded at a sharper-than-expected pace during the festive season and thereafter, leading to one of the lowest levels of unsold vehicles at the company’s dealerships.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
business

Maruti Q3 profit jumps 24%, high costs hit margins

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:24 AM IST
  • Revenue rose 13.3% from a year ago to 23,457.8 crore, on a 13.2% increase in vehicle sales to 495,897 units.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airtel’s 5G technology is capable of delivering 10 times higher speeds and latency compared to the existing technologies, the company claimed. (REUTERS)
Airtel’s 5G technology is capable of delivering 10 times higher speeds and latency compared to the existing technologies, the company claimed. (REUTERS)
business

Bharti Airtel tests 5G service, races ahead of competitors

By Ishita Guha, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:18 AM IST
  • 5G trial gives telco a shot in the arm as it has been struggling to catch up with Jio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
Robinhood has placed restrictions on the trading in high-flying stocks like GameStop, BlackBerry, and Nokia.(AP)
business

What is Robinhood? Why has it restricted trading in GameStop, Nokia?

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Individual investors are accusing Robinhood of manipulating the market in favour of hedge funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This pandemic has fundamentally accelerated what I thought was going to be a decade-long process of digital transformation...we've seen tremendous structural change," Nadella said.(Mint Archives)
"This pandemic has fundamentally accelerated what I thought was going to be a decade-long process of digital transformation...we've seen tremendous structural change," Nadella said.(Mint Archives)
business

Digital technology now core to resilience, business continuity: Satya Nadella

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:03 PM IST
Speaking at a TiEcon Delhi-NCR event, Nadella said digital technology is also bringing in the next level of productivity gains and driving efficiencies across industries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Noida IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal, an UNESCO world heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, located less than 200 kilometers away in Agra.
The Noida IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal, an UNESCO world heritage site and one of the seven wonders of the world, located less than 200 kilometers away in Agra.
india news

Microsoft launches Taj Mahal inspired engineering hub in Noida

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:51 PM IST
  • The IDC is said to be inspired by the Taj Mahal. Microsoft said that its design will amalgamate the company's technological prowess with locally sourced materials. It will feature artworks by local artisans and incorporate features of the Taj, like vaulted doorways, marble inlays and domes, arches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the third dollar debt issuance by Adani Ports this fiscal-- USD 750 million in July 2020 and USD 300 million in December, totalling USD 1.55 billion.(Reuters)
This is the third dollar debt issuance by Adani Ports this fiscal-- USD 750 million in July 2020 and USD 300 million in December, totalling USD 1.55 billion.(Reuters)
business

Adani Ports raises USD 500 million in overseas bond sale

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST
The company said the senior unsecured US dollar note was oversubscribed six times by marquee international investors, helping it fix the coupon at a low 3.10 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

Have no responsibility to audit members of UPI ecosystem: RBI tells SC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its affidavit filed in the top court, also said that the matters related to “data privacy and data sharing” come under the domain of the central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.(Bloomberg)
business

Robinhood, Interactive Brokers clamp down on GameStop, other high-flying stocks

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Robinhood also restricted trading in shares of Nokia Oyj, which climbed 20% over the past three days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Investors see green returns as renewable energy rises

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:21 PM IST
FirstSolar, Enphase and SunPower are among the renewable energy stocks that are benefiting from a much friendlier administration in the White House, whose agenda includes tackling climate change and bolstering green energy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP