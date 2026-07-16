Karnal toll fees revised for second time in three months

Almost three months after the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) increased the toll rates at Bastara toll plaza on NH-44 in Karnal, the authority revised the fees again on Wednesday by ₹10 for light motor vehicles (LMV). Karnal residents with vehicles registered within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will have to pay ₹360 for monthly pass, while earlier it was at ₹350. (HT Photo)

Earlier the rates were raised by ₹5 for the same category of vehicles on April 1.

According to the NHAI, car, jeep, van and other LMV users will now pay ₹200 for a single journey instead of ₹190, while the charge for return journeys within a day has been increased from ₹290 to ₹295.

According to the notification, the toll for mini buses, light commercial vehicles or light goods vehicles has increased from ₹310 to ₹320 for a single journey and from ₹465 to ₹480 for return journey.

Karnal residents with vehicles registered within a 20-km radius of the toll plaza will have to pay ₹360 for monthly pass, while earlier it was at ₹350.

The Bastara toll plaza is the first in Haryana to have a barrier-free toll collection system which is done electronically through FASTag and vehicle registration number (VRN) by high-performance radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.