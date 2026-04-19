Northeast woman shares how gifting a jhaadu to Delhi landlord changed their relationship: 'United by jhaadu'

A light-hearted video about a simple household item has struck a chord online, after an Instagram user shared how a jhaadu (broom) from Arunachal Pradesh unexpectedly transformed her relationship with her Delhi landlord.

The woman shared that the simple gesture turned out to be a game-changer.(Instagram/@shellcopter)

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In a video posted by Instagram user @shellcopter, the woman explained how traditional jhadus from the Northeast are “built different” - thicker, sturdier and far more durable than the ones commonly found in Delhi markets. Recalling her first experience shopping for a broom in the capital, the user said they were “genuinely disappointed” by how thin and flimsy the options felt, claiming they wore out within just a few uses.

Then, during a visit back home, the woman said that her mother packed a few sturdy jhaadus along with vegetables and fermented food. However, instead of gifting the food, she said that her mother suggested giving one of the brooms to the landlord.

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{{^usCountry}} That simple gesture turned out to be a game-changer. “I kid you not, it changed everything,” the user said, adding that the landlord “absolutely loved it”. The woman said that the appreciation didn’t stop there as every time she travelled home, the landlord requested another jhadu, even offering to pay for it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That simple gesture turned out to be a game-changer. “I kid you not, it changed everything,” the user said, adding that the landlord “absolutely loved it”. The woman said that the appreciation didn’t stop there as every time she travelled home, the landlord requested another jhadu, even offering to pay for it. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the video, the woman reflected on how not everything brought back from home translates across cultures, but something as simple as a broom can be universally appreciated. “A jhaadu is universal. Also, gifting someone something from your home without thinking about anything in return, I think it's one of the most underrated things someone can do for you. So if you're from the Northeast and you want a better relationship with your landlord, give them a Jhaadu. Trust me on this one,” the woman concluded. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, the woman reflected on how not everything brought back from home translates across cultures, but something as simple as a broom can be universally appreciated. “A jhaadu is universal. Also, gifting someone something from your home without thinking about anything in return, I think it's one of the most underrated things someone can do for you. So if you're from the Northeast and you want a better relationship with your landlord, give them a Jhaadu. Trust me on this one,” the woman concluded. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Big 4 employee says landlord threatened FIR after he brought woman friend home for 15 mins)

Social media reactions

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The video quickly gained traction online, with several users sharing similar experiences and humorous takes.

“Lol I gifted my landlord 1kg bag of real Assam tea leaf he was impressed,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “My landlord in Delhi spoke very highly of tenants from the NE states, he told they keep the house very clean. Maybe these jhadus are the secret.”

“United by Jhaadu,” joked a third.

Some even saw business potential in the idea. “You should approach authorities to get GI tag for that Jhaadu otherwise people will start to copy it and calling it theirs,” one user quipped.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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