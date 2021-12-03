Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nothing to see here just a horse sitting on bean bag playing cards

“Horse on a bean bag playing cards???”  reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit.
The image shows the horse using its mouth to draw one of the cards.(Reddit//SpookySYN)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 07:27 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you searching for a video that may almost instantly uplift your mood? Then here is a video that will not only make you very happy but may spark laughter too. This clip shows a horse, huge cards, and a bean bag.

“Horse on a bean bag playing cards???” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show a human and a horse sitting on bean bags with a table placed in between them. The human is holding huge cards. Within moments, the animal uses its mouth to pull out a card from the person’s hand and also gets a treat in return. This delightful interaction continues till the end of the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has gathered more than 25,000 upvotes. It has also accumulated various comments.

“It isn’t a game, he’s clearly getting a hoof reading,” joked a Reddit user. “Crazy neigh-ts,” shared another. “Best thing I've seen all week. Also how cute is that horse?” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

