NRI praises USA’s 5 am culture, viewers say ‘it’s sanatan culture too’

An Indian content creator living in the United States has highlighted the difference between the daily routines of the two countries. Sarika Yadav shared an Instagram video where she contrasted America’s “early morning culture” with India’s 10 pm dinners.

Sarika Yadav revealed one thing she appreciates about American culture. (Instagram/@sarika_in_america)

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She said the USA’s early morning culture is one cultural shift that she appreciates and would like to adopt herself. “America aane ke baad ek culture change jo mujhe bahut accha laga, woh hai early morning culture,” she said.

India vs America

The creator recounted a conversation with American friends that highlighted the stark cultural divide in daily schedules.

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She said that her American friends once asked her what time she went to bed. When Yadav replied that she usually slept around 10 or 11 pm, and sometimes even at midnight, her friends looked shocked.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ek dusre ki taraf aise dekh rahe the bilkul shocked ho ke (they looked at each other completely shocked),” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ek dusre ki taraf aise dekh rahe the bilkul shocked ho ke (they looked at each other completely shocked),” she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Then, her American friends asked her what time she ate dinner. Yadav replied that she ate dinner by 8 pm or 9 pm or sometimes by 10 pm. “Phir toh unki aankhein aur badi ho gayi (They looked even more shocked),” she recounted.

Her friend was stunned, asking, "Such a late dinner?"

America’s early morning culture

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The Indian creator was equally surprised to learn about her friends' schedule. She learned that her American friends usually ate dinner by 6 or 6:30 pm and went to bed between 7:30 and 8:30 pm.

“Now it was my turn to be shocked, because then I asked, "What time do you wake up in the morning if you sleep so early?” she said.

Her US friends revealed that they wake up by 4 or 4:30 am, or maximum by 5 am.

"Now it was my turn to be shocked," Yadav said.

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However, the NRI went on to note how infrastructure in the US supports the early bird lifestyle — most shops open at 6 or 7 am, people go to the gym and work out before heading to office, and wrap up work by 4 or 5 pm. After that, they spend time with their families, she said.

“Mujhe Western culture ki yeh baat bahut acchi lagi, aur main bhi ab koshish kar rahi hoon ki isko follow karoon, halanki bahut mushkil hai (I really liked this aspect of Western culture, and I am also trying to follow it now—though it's very difficult),” she acknowledged.

Post sparks debate

The post sparked a debate on lifestyle in the two countries. Many people in the comments section objected to Yadav’s opinion, calling it unfair to paint different cities and communities with one brush.

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“Indian villages have same habits but surprisingly no one acknowledge that, this is Indian culture suryauday se pehle utho,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“It’s not western culture… it’s purely sanatan culture… wake up in Brahma muhurt .. that is 4-4:30,” another agreed.

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“I don’t think this is really about Indian vs Western culture. These are more about individual lifestyle choices and routines. There are plenty of people in India who have early dinners, sleep early, wake up early and start their day early…..and plenty in the West who don’t,” a user noted. “Maybe the cultural environment can influence these habits, but I don’t think the habits themselves are inherently Indian or Western.”

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“It has nothing to do with India or America. People living closer to rural areas sleep early and wake up early. Go to NYC and tell me who there sleeps at 8 pm,” a viewer added.