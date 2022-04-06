Nurse brings newborn baby to senior care facility. Watch heartwarming reactions

There are several videos on the Internet that show kindness on part of human beings. These videos are the ones that capture moments where one’s faith in humanity can immediately be restored. Just like this one video that has been posted on Instagram by the page named Good News Correspondent. There is a good chance that this video might make you emotional so brace yourself!

The video opens to show how a nurse who works at a senior care facility decided to do something that would definitely bring a smile to her patients’ faces. She went ahead and took her sweet little newborn baby to the facility. And this gesture on her part not only made the people there quite emotional but also made them extremely happy.

The caption that this video was uploaded on Instagram with, reads, “Nurse at the senior care facility brings her newborn baby, Sarah, to meet all the residents. Their reactions are priceless.” The video goes on to show the expressions and reactions on part of the patients - some happy, some tearful and some plain heartwarming.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a bit more than two hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the sweet gesture on part of the nurse. It has also received more than 4,500 views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is one of the kindest gestures and a special gift to touch a beautiful baby. All those smiles are so genuinely happy ones.” “This nurse is on a whole new level of healing. She knows the power of the pure love of an innocent newborn baby. What a beautiful and loving gesture to share her own baby with the residents at the senior care facility. This goes straight to a person's heart and soul,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This is so beautiful! Too bad they don’t get to see babies and children every day! How much joy this visit gave them.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Did you get emotional while watching it?

