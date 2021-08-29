Observing Earth and venturing Mars

Born on 29th August 1949

Born in one of the scientific hubs in India, K. Radhakrishnan comes from Irinjalakuda in the Thrissur district, Kerala. Maybe he was not known as the rocket man of India, but he has his own share of achievements that have been truly necessary to evolve the Indian Space orbit.

Naturally a man of intellect, he received first honors from the Kerala University in B.Sc. (Engg.) and also pursued Electrical Engineering at Government Engineering College, Thrissur. He received his doctorate in 2000 for his thesis: 'Some Strategies for the Management of Indian Earth Observation System'

This paper would only be a foreshadowing of what he was about to achieve later on. Joining the ISRO as a design and development engineer of electro-mechanical devices. Slowly but surely, he took up ambitious projects such as the system planning and technology management for avionics systems of SLV-3, ASLV, and PSLV. All rockets necessary for placing Indian satellites into orbit.

His responsibilities also bumped up as he was tasked to prepare and repair the annual ISRO budget and five-year plans and more.

He also has contributions in various remote sensing centres which would help gather more data from satellites. The Integrated Mission for Sustainable Development rose in prominence during his tenure as director and was considered the world's largest remote sensing application experiment, never before done on this scale. He also scripted India’s modern multi-mission ground station for Earth Observation Satellites.

Eventually, he would also lead India into space, not just the moon, but Mars too! 37 space missions and the Mars orbiter mission, flying Indian Cryogenic Engine on GSLV, his achievements are far more than what is written here, and they are of utter importance. Unfortunately, it is barely comprehensive in its naming to the normal man.

As if he was not already a confidence-killer, he is a Carnatic music and Kathakali performer! Since childhood, his interests inclined towards the arts, but the world of technology would soon suck him in, as it does to most of us nowadays. Currently, he stands as the president of the IIT Council, a post he has held since 2019.

This was story was first published on This Day.app.