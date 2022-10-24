Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik shares incredible pics of this place, calls it ‘India’s best kept secret’

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik regularly takes to Twitter to post different tweets related to the state. In his recent tweet, instead of talking about developmental works done in the state, he decided to give people a glimpse of the place’s natural beauty. He posted a series of pictures of a beautiful lake in the state and also called it “India’s best kept secret. ”

“#ChilikaLake has been integral to #Odisha’s culture and literature. It is a nature lovers’ paradise and host to fascinating carnival of avian guests. This winter let’s spend time with the symphony of nature where life is nurtured and nature celebrates its glory. #IndiasBestKeptSecret,” the chief minister wrote.

Take a look at the images of the gorgeous Chilika Lake that may leave you speechless:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 1,500 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also received several comments from people.

“Amazing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Magnificent,” shared another. “Beautiful lake of our country,” expressed a third. “Ohh My Good ... Marvellous,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the post?

