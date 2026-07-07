‘Office, home, sleep, repeat’: Gurgaon woman says salary vanishes before it even arrives

A Gurgaon woman’s video about the exhausting routine of office life has struck a chord with many working professionals online. In the clip, she speaks about how life often feels like an endless cycle of going to work, returning home, sleeping and using the weekly off only to finish pending household chores.

A Gurgaon woman shared how job life had become a cycle of office, chores and sleep. (Instagram/jaysikaaaaaaa)

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The video was shared on Instagram by Jaysika Malhotra, who expressed her frustration over the lack of personal time despite having a full time job.

Woman questions work life balance

In the video, Malhotra says, "It's just: come to the office, go home from the office, and sleep. And a week off, one doesn't even know where it goes; it all just goes into washing clothes, washing my face, washing my bedsheets, just all this. And salary, the salary gets debited before it even arrives. Who said that if you do a job, you will live in luxury? Nothing is happening in the name of luxury; I can't even go on a trip, nothing is happening. What should I do?"

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “What kind of life has this become, man?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “What kind of life has this become, man?" {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Her words reflected the everyday reality of many employees who struggle to balance office responsibilities, personal expenses and basic household work. The video also highlighted how the idea of financial independence often comes with unexpected pressure, especially when most of the salary gets spent on rent, bills, groceries and other necessities.

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Internet relates to her frustration

The clip has prompted several reactions from social media users, many of whom said they could relate to her situation. One user wrote, “Everything feels stuck in the same routine. What should we do?” Another said, “Same routine, same loop… we’re stuck.”

A third user shared, “Every morning, I wake up thinking, should I quit my job?” while another reacted, “This is so true.” Someone else added, “I agree with you.” Another comment read, “The salary part hit the hardest,” while one user said, “This is literally every working person’s life right now.” A different user wrote, “Adult life is just bills, work and tiredness.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)