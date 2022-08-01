Officer turns cowboy when a cow runs loose after escaping its barn. See pics

When a cow broke free and went on a stroll, a sheriff's deputy providing overnight security at a county fair in Iowa found himself having to use his cowboy abilities! Bremer County Sheriff's Deputy Jackson Smith, who has only recently joined the department, was working night shift at a fair that was taking place. But sometime after 3 a.m. on that day, a cow named Scarlet broke away from her barn and started exploring the fairgrounds. And what followed was so hilarious that Facebook users cannot keep calm in the comments of the post that shared the chronicles of this night.

“The Bremer County Sheriff’s will once again be providing security at the Bremer County Fair all week. Not only do we help fairgoers with questions and concerns, but we also provide security for the animals. Every fair year we have animals that get loose overnight and our Deputies make an attempt to act like cowboys and wrangle livestock. For the record we are cops and not farmers, so we can’t promise the animals end up in the right stalls or the knots we tie are pretty, so we apologise in advance,” reads the caption to the photos of the escaped cow that have been shared by the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

Shared on July 26, this post has received over 800 likes and several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing.

“Good to have some humour in animal challenges!” wrote one. “Awesome job!!! You are appreciated!” posted another. “Her name is Scarlet, she just wanted to make your night shift exciting, thank you for getting her back to where she is supposed to be!” shared a third.