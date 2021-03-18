Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher

Unwanted and uninvited guests can make anyone uncomfortable. For an Ohio resident, this unwanted guest came in the form of a raccoon. A post shared on Facebook details what happened once this guest was found taking a nap in the resident’s dishwasher.

The post was shared on Facebook by North Ridgeville Police Department. The post has been shared with a touch of humour along with pictures of the being.

“So a resident called and said he had a raccoon in his dishwasher. Wait. What?” says the post. Thankfully, they had someone on shift who had experience with such bizarre calls.

“Luckily we had our resident Absurd Animal Call Officer, Ptlm John Metzo, on shift. You may remember Ptlm Metzo from such hits as ‘There’s a kangaroo hopping next to my car’ and ‘Um... a cow just fell out of a trailer driving down the road’. The North Ridgeville Police Department proudly brings you our newest offering, ‘There’s a raccoon on my dish rack’,” the post says further.

The share goes on to detail that the raccoon entered the home through a bathroom light, proceeded to ransack the kitchen, and after all its activities, took a “well deserved” nap in the dishwasher.

Take a look at the share below:

Posted on March 16, the share has collected over 1,200 shares and a whole lot of comments from people on Facebook.

“You guys always brighten my day with your posts. Keep it up! And thank you for keeping our city safe. Even from a pesky raccoons, runaway kangaroo and cow,” commented an individual. “I love raccoons. Glad it’s safe and hope the house doesn’t have too much damage,” added another. “The author of these posts deserves a raise. Hilarious!” shared a third.

