Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher
Unwanted and uninvited guests can make anyone uncomfortable. For an Ohio resident, this unwanted guest came in the form of a raccoon. A post shared on Facebook details what happened once this guest was found taking a nap in the resident’s dishwasher.
The post was shared on Facebook by North Ridgeville Police Department. The post has been shared with a touch of humour along with pictures of the being.
“So a resident called and said he had a raccoon in his dishwasher. Wait. What?” says the post. Thankfully, they had someone on shift who had experience with such bizarre calls.
“Luckily we had our resident Absurd Animal Call Officer, Ptlm John Metzo, on shift. You may remember Ptlm Metzo from such hits as ‘There’s a kangaroo hopping next to my car’ and ‘Um... a cow just fell out of a trailer driving down the road’. The North Ridgeville Police Department proudly brings you our newest offering, ‘There’s a raccoon on my dish rack’,” the post says further.
The share goes on to detail that the raccoon entered the home through a bathroom light, proceeded to ransack the kitchen, and after all its activities, took a “well deserved” nap in the dishwasher.
Take a look at the share below:
Posted on March 16, the share has collected over 1,200 shares and a whole lot of comments from people on Facebook.
“You guys always brighten my day with your posts. Keep it up! And thank you for keeping our city safe. Even from a pesky raccoons, runaway kangaroo and cow,” commented an individual. “I love raccoons. Glad it’s safe and hope the house doesn’t have too much damage,” added another. “The author of these posts deserves a raise. Hilarious!” shared a third.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ohio resident finds raccoon invading his home. It was napping in the dishwasher
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Exceptionally rare’ 15th century bowl found at yard sale sells for $722,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Grinding and squealing’: Mars rover sends back sounds of driving
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man helps turtle trapped between rocks, video gets shared with a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows woman doing a split on interactive illuminated floor. It’s magical
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Say whoops!’: Video shows epic selfie fails experienced by people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 rescued young sea turtles released into Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana
- Once the cardboard boxes holding the turtles were put down on the beach, the dinner plate-sized turtles began scraping at the sides and poking their noses out of the holes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shares post about struggling litti seller in Mumbai, Zomato responds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This Twitter thread featuring jokes by first standard students is a laugh riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Czech zoo arranges Zoom calls for chimpanzees with fellow apes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman delivers baby girl onboard flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little girl has meltdown at parents’ wedding. What happens has everyone laughing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat pets human back in adorable video that’s too sweet to miss. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chimps at Czech zoos enjoy daily Zoom video conferences
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid laughs uncontrollably at parents’ water trick. Video will make you LOL too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox