Old image of Elon Musk fighting a sumo wrestler goes viral, billionaire reacts

Billionaire Elon Musk is pretty active on Twitter and often shares posts on various things. From updates about his daily activities to sharing memes, his posts often create a buzz. Not only that, but he also replies to other people's post. This time, an old image of Elon Musk shared by another Twitter user went viral and prompted Elon Musk to reply to the picture.

The picture was shared on Twitter by user @DogeDesigner. "Elon Musk fighting a sumo wrestler. @elonmusk," read the post's caption. In the picture, you can see Elon Musk in traditional attire and trying to fight a sumo wrestler.

After this post was made, the billionaire was quick to notice and replied by saying, "~8 years of pain from a crushed disc."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 19,000 times. The picture has also received many likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions here:

An individual posted, "Looks rough!" A second person added, "I feel pain my back now!!! Omg!" A third person wrote, "Did he fight like a sumo wrestler? Or try to win?" Many other people have reacted using shocked emojis.