Old Indian ad in which sun sucks energy with straw makes Twitter nostalgic

Do you remember the old Glucon-D advertisement where an animated sun sucked children's energy with a straw? Do you remember the kind of hold it had on children's psychology back then? Well, that advertisement definitely still makes a lot of people nostalgic. And this has been proven as a result of a recent, viral tweet.

A Twitter user named Adithi Mallesh took to the microblogging platform to share some screen grabs from the advertisement. She wrote, “This ad has so much impact on my brain that I still believe this is exactly how the Sun works.” This single tweet invoked a lot of nostalgia among Twitter users who were already familiar with this ad since they were children.

Take a look at the viral tweet right here:

This tweet has been shared on April 17 and has gathered over 26,000 likes on it so far. And the numbers only keep going up as more and more desi Twitter users discover this tweet and relate to it quite hard.

Here are some relatable and hilarious responses to it that came in the form of replies and quote tweets:

What are your thoughts on this old Glucon-D advertisement that invokes a lot of nostalgia?

