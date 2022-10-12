Old man cheers up toddler with his pet chicken. Watch wholesome video

If you have a child or have ever lived with one, you know that each day can surprise you in a new way. Sometimes, you make memories and have joy; other days may be more challenging when your child might be feeling down. But a simple act of kindness towards them can turn around their day. Something similar recently happened with a toddler who was having a rough day, and a kind stranger decided to make him feel better.

In a video that is being shared on several Instagram pages and originally created by TikTok user @earthymomma she informs people that her child was having a rough day, and one of her neighbours noticed that. So, to make the child feel a little better, her neighbour got his pet chicken outside and showed it to him. The child instantly becomes curious to see the chicken and smiles. The creator of this video also added that she ended up talking to the neighbour for an hour, where they discussed about raising children, the fragility of life, and the small joys that life has to offer.

Take a look at the man showing his pet chicken to the child here:

Since this video was shared on the social media platform, it has been viewed 1.7 million times. The video also has up to 150,000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "This makes my heart sing! Oh, the kindness of people. It's a good thing." Another person wrote, "Love this. A sweet reminder that joy is in the little things. Small acts of kindness can make all the difference." Someone added, "It takes so little effort to reach out with a gesture; kindness reminds us we're all the same with the same needs. Such a lovely story; thanks for sharing it."

