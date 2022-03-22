Old man in hospital sees his pet dog after long. Watch cute reunion

For people who have pets, be it dogs or cats, it will not come as a surprise that it is very difficult to stay away from them even for a short period of time, let alone a long one. In these times, missing one’s pets is an unavoidable and sad thing to happen for anyone who needs to stay away from them, for whatever reasons. This video shows exactly that kind of situation involving an old man and his pet dog.

The video opens to show how a nurse carries a cute little furry dog into a hospital room. As the person recording the video also goes into the room, one can see that in the bed lies an old man facing the wall. Upon being called he turns around and gets to see that his cute little dog named Pepper has come to meet him.

The reactions that follow as part of a cute interaction between the dog and its human is enough to bring a smile to your face. The video was recorded in Decatur, Texas in the United States of America. And there is a chance that this video will leave you feeling happy is definitely something that will make netizens feel warm and fuzzy.

Watch the heartwarming video right here:

What are your thoughts on the beautiful bond between the old man and his cute pet dog?

