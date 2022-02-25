Old pic of man draped in Ukrainian flag embracing woman wearing Russian flag goes viral amid conflict

After Russia launched a military assault on Ukraine on Thursday, many took to social media to share various types of posts, including images and videos from the conflict-battered country. Amid them, an old picture of a couple is now going viral. MP Shashi Tharoor too shared the picture with a heartfelt message.

“Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace and co-existence triumph over war and conflict,” he tweeted while posting the picture. The photograph shows a couple embracing each other. While the man has draped the Ukrainian flag around him, the woman has the Russian flag wrapped around her.

The image was first captured back in 2019, reports The Washington Post. It shows Juliana Kuznetsova and her fiance who were attending a concert of Belarusian rapper Max Korzh in Poland.

Take a look at the post shared by Tharoor:

The picture, since being posted a few hours ago, has gathered more than 25,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

The MP, however, is not the only one who shared the picture. “A picture is worth a thousand words!” one Twitter user wrote while posting the image. “Love not war,” tweeted another.

Today is day two of Russian invasion in Ukraine. Since the attack, more than 360 people have been wounded and about 137 were killed.

