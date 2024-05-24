Old pic of Sonia Gandhi with Vajpayee, Narasimha Rao is again viral

An old picture of historical significance, featuring Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narasimha Rao, Chandra Shekhar and Sonia Gandhi, has resurfaced on social media. The throwback photo captures a young Sonia Gandhi in the foreground, with the other leaders engaged in a discussion in the background. The old photo shows Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narasimha Rao, Chandra Shekhar, and Sonia Gandhi. (Instagram/@indianhistoryposts)

“Former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PV Narasimha Rao and Chandra Shekhar talking while Sonia Gandhi is sitting in the front in an event at the Central Hall in the Parliament house, 1990s,” an Instagram page shared this along with the black-and-white background.

The photo has been doing the rounds for years, with many attaching false stories. The most popular among them is that the male leaders are laughing at Sonia Gandhi. Back in 2016, Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also shared the picture with a similar claim and the post on X (then known as Twitter) didn’t go down well with people.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narasimha Rao, and Chandra Shekhar served as Prime Ministers of India. Atal Bihari Vajpayee served twice as the PM of India. He assumed the post for a short period in 1996 and took charge for the second time in 1999.

PV Narasimha Rao held several important portfolios in his political career, including the post of Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996.

Chandra Shekhar joined the Indian National Congress in January 1965 and became the General Secretary of the Congress Parliamentary Party in 1967. He assumed the role of PM in 1990.

Sonia Gandhi took primary membership of the Indian National Congress (INC) in 1997. She later took over as Congress President.