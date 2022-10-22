Old video of people waiting for metro at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk goes viral, people react hilariously

Delhi metro is one of the major transport in the city. It is affordable, accessible, and has a network that can take you all over the city by cutting time and cost. Due to this, many people choose to travel in it. But with that, Delhi metros can also get extremely crowded to the point where you may not even get to keep a step on the platform. One such video of Rajiv Chowk metro station is doing rounds on the internet. However, this time, people can be seen getting nostalgic over it!

In a video uploaded by Reddit user @wickedGamer65, you can see a shot of Rajiv Chowk metro station. There is a large crowd standing on the platform waiting for the train. As the train comes, it is equally packed with people. You can see how people are trying to enter the metro but have no space.

Take a look at the video here:

Ever since this video was shared, it has 3600 likes and several comments. Many users were getting nostalgic over the pre covid times and how standing in this crowd used to be normal. One person in the Reddit comments wrote, "Haha!! Nostalgia. When just changing metro at Rajeev Chowk was nothing short of an achievement!" Another person said, "Look at all the mask less faces. Somehow it doesn't look normal now." A third person added, "I remember those days(2015) when my office was next to Barakhamba road Metro station; at one point, I got so irritated with this crowd and changing metro just for 1 station that I started to come early got down on this station and walked to my office." "Not once, every day was like this before covid, especially around festivals," added a fourth.

