Old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala talking about his 'role model' is viral. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Aug 15, 2023 12:56 PM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhwala can be heard talking about the things that his role model has done for society. Watch the video here.

An old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala speaking about his role model has grabbed the attention of many netizens. This video was shared on Twitter by user Aditya Shah on the first death anniversary of the ace stock market investor. Since being posted, many people were left impressed by this video.

Snapshot of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sharing about his role model.(Twitter/@Aditya Shah )
Snapshot of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sharing about his role model.(Twitter/@Aditya Shah )

The video opens to show Rakesh Jhunjhunwala saying that Tatas are his role models. "The person who established the house of Tata's- Sir Ratan Tata brought this together, and Sir Jamsetji Tata, they willed all their wealth to charity," says Jhunjhunwala in the video. He further talks about all the institutes and hospitals Tatas has built and what they have done for society. (Also Read: ‘Check under car, offer shelter’: Ratan Tata urges people to watch out for animals during monsoon)

Watch this video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala talking about Tatas here:

This video was shared just a day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 60,000 times. The share has also garnered more than 1,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts and views on the clip.

Here's what people are saying about this old video of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala:

An individual wrote, "Undoubtedly, Tata is great." A second added, "Absolutely no doubt." A third commented, "He was a good soul too, Jhunjhunwala ji! Om Shanti!" A fourth shared, "Respect."

What are your thoughts on this video?

