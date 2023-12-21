Old video of weasel introducing her cute babies to pet parent goes viral. Watch

close_game
ByArfa Javaid
Dec 21, 2023 08:05 PM IST

An individual reacted to this viral video of weasel and human and wrote, “This is what love and trust looks like.”

An old video of a weasel and her pet parent has been gaining significant traction on social media and might melt your heart into a puddle. In the video, the weasel introduces her babies to her human. Many found the video ‘cute’ and ‘touching’.

Weasel introducing pet parent to her babies. (X/@_B___S)
Weasel introducing pet parent to her babies. (X/@_B___S)

The video was shared on X handle @B__S with the caption, “Hey hooman! Take a look at my babies.” The video opens to show a weasel grabbing the pet parent’s finger with its mouth to show her her babies. Towards the end, the woman can be heard saying, “I see them”, as she pets the weasel.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on December 17, the video has raked up more than 2.3 lakh views. Additionally, the video has been liked over 12,000 times. Many even retweeted the video and even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Check out how people are reacting to this heartwarming video:

“This is what love and trust looks like,” posted an individual.

Another added, “What a proud mama!”

“She wants you to see her babies,” commented a third.

A fourth wrote, “This is so touching on so many levels!”

“Aww! How very sweet,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Beautiful.”

“Aww. Omg!” exclaimed a seventh.

