Stray dog in Goa hitchhikes its way across the city. Watch

A video of a stray dog from Goa is going viral on the Internet. Wondering why? Well, the dog can be seen hitchhiking to travel across the city. Expectedly, the video has received numerous responses from people. While many expressed that dogs can smell ‘love’, others shared similar instances. Stray dog taking a ride on a tourist's scooter. (Instagram/@anny.arun)

“So we picked (more like he hitchhiked) him from the hilltop to Noronhas. He patiently waited until we finished eating, sat on the bike again and came to the Mango tree. Again hitchhiked on someone’s superbike sitting on the tank, returned and again sat on someone else’s activa and went for a jolly ride. I like to think he is a true wanderlust and loves travelling around the night exploring Goa,” wrote video creator AnnyArun while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video opens to show a dog sitting on the scooter of a tourist. As the video goes on, an individual explains that the dog doesn’t belong to the tourist and keeps on hopping on people’s bikes and scooters for a free ride around Goa. He further shared that they do not have any information about the dog’s owner. The video ends with the tourist asking the dog, “What’s your name?”

The video was shared a week ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 7.6 lakh views and more than 81,600 likes. Many even flocked to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

“You have been adopted by this sweet baby now,” posted an individual.

Another shared, “This happened to me too, dogs in Goa just adopt you.”

“Bro Asking to dog: what your name,” commented a third, referencing the video where one man can be heard asking the name of the dog.

A fourth wrote, “So it’s true, dogs can smell love.”

“Dog looks comfortable with them,” added a fifth.

A sixth expressed, “Same thing happened with my mom.”

“Same thing happened to me 2 months back in Hyderabad. They are cute and innocent,” chimed in a seventh.