Older cat who never had babies takes on the role of mama for rescue kitten. Watch sweet video

When pet parents bring home a new pet, they usually wonder how their furbabies would react to the new member. In many cases, the existing pet finds it hard to adjust to the new member dividing the attention of the pet parents that was earlier reserved just for them. However, sometimes, even pets surprise their humans by extending a friendly paw towards the new member. This video posted on Reddit highlights one such bond that formed between an older cat and a rescued kitten that was brought home.

The video opens to show an older cat licking and cleaning a tiny kitten. At first glance it seems as if the older cat is the kitten’s mother. That isn’t the case, though, as the caption details.

“Luna, our 9 year old Himalayan has never been a Mommy. But look at how good of a surrogate Mommy she is to our little rescue kitten,” reads the caption shared with the video.

Watch the sweet video below:

The Redditor who posted the video shared more details about the kitten and how they found her.

“This was a kitten my husband and I found locked inside an abandoned garage last week,” they explained. “She was skinny, filthy, exhausted, and scared. She hissed at me as I reached in to grab her but she was too tired to fight me. She fainted in my hands on our way home. We looked around to see if there were any others but she was the only one,” they added in another comment.

They explained further that they fed her, gave her a bath and even took her to a vet to be checked. “She’s on medicine. She had a protozoa and an eye infection. Quarantining her was not an option so all the animals are on the same medications,” they added.

What’s interesting is that not only the cat, but even the couple’s pit bull dog has taken a liking for the kitten. “They both act like mother hens when it comes to this kitten and it makes me happy,” the Redditor detailed.

The post, since being shared some 16 hours ago, has collected over 15,000 upvotes and lots of comments.

“That baby looks so content!” wrote an individual. “Seeing this post after seeing many about war and climate crisis warms my heart. They are gonna be the best of buds,” shared another.

What do you think about this video of the two cats?