'Olympic kitty' leaps off table to eat food out of human’s hand, amazes netizens. Watch

If you’re looking for a cat related video that can uplift your mood almost instantly, then here is a kitty video tailor-made for you. The clip shows a kitty leaping off a table to eat food out of its human’s hand. There is a chance that the video will not only make you go ‘wow’ but leave you chuckling too.

The video is shared on Twitter handle Mack & Becky Comedy. “Here kitty kitty,” reads the caption shared along with the clip.

The video opens to show a woman offering food to a kitty sitting on a table. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what happens next.

Here kitty kitty… 😯😆❤️ pic.twitter.com/khCzaebyj1 — Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 25, 2021

Since being shared a day ago on August 25, the video has gathered close to 83,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share also accumulated nearly 5,300 likes. People had a lot to say about the video.

“Wow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Respect,” shared another. “That’s a beautiful jump with a perfect landing. Didn't know you can train cats to do that,” expressed a third. “Olympic kitty with a flawless landing!” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

