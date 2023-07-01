On notice period without a job? How to answer HR’s question about it

Job interviews often leave people nervous and anxious. To combat such hurdles, some people seek advice from other people and often on social media too. Just like this Reddit user who shared a post asking netizens how to answer HR’s question when asked why they are on a notice period without a new job offer at hand. Reddit users came to the person’s rescue and shared some interesting suggestions. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying to the post. The Reddit post answers how one should address HR's inquiry regarding their notice period without a current job prospect.(Representational Image (Pexels/Mart Production))

“‘Why are you on notice period if you don’t have any offer in hand?’. What’s an appropriate answer for this question?” the Reddit user asked. They then went on to explain their query in detail. “For someone with 60 days notice and resigning without any offer, how to tackle this question from HR. Got tired of the work life balance and mismanagement and decided to call it time, now every HR who’ll call want to know this. Edit: 6YOE as Java developer,” they added.

Take a look at the job-related post shared by the Reddit user:

People replied and how! From sharing what the Reddit user should say to discuss how this is a situation that anyone can face, people came up with various replies. You may find yourself nodding in agreement with some of the comments.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to the question about the notice period and a new job offer:

“It’s easier for immediate joiners to get offers and I’m confident in my technical abilities. Since I didn’t want my notice period to be the reason why I miss out on good opportunities, I decided to resign first and look for opportunities after that,” suggested a Reddit user. “I asked the recruiter if she would recruit me if I had to serve a notice period of 3 months.. She said ‘No’.. An awkward silence for few seconds.. Then she herself replied - “I got your point’,” shared another. “Job meri, Notice mera, decision mera,” joked a third. “Bro I’m not trying to demean or insult but how do you have so much confidence?” asked a fourth. To which, the original poster replied, “‘NOBODY TELLS FRANK COSTANZA WHAT TO DOO!!!!!!’ On a serious note though, sometimes it becomes too much of a soul drain to stay on, you should always have some savings for a rainy day. Just in case people try to take advantage of your situation. A fifth wrote, “I’m just practicing my ninja skills, stealthily looking for the perfect opportunity!”