On public demand, RJ applies to the No.1 Radio Station!

In a never seen before move, Delhi’s No.1 radio station, Fever FM, has roped in RJ Supriya as their evening show presenter, on popular demand! The action started yesterday on Supriya’s Instagram handle where she reached out to her fans via an Instagram poll wanting their suggestion regarding her next career move. The Insta poll saw 71% people wanting her to come on-air with Delhi’s No.1 radio station.

As part of one the fastest recruitments, Supriya reached out to Fever FM, putting forward the public’s demand. The brand lost no time in accepting the verdict of the fans and immediately rolled out the offer letter to the RJ! This bold move by the brand once again establishes Fever FM’s cutting edge and spontaneous approach.

Supriya comes with over 6 years of experience in the radio industry. She would be hosting the evening show in Delhi, starting today from 5-9PM. The show, ‘Online Poore Time’ will be targeted to the millennials and Gen Z, who are forever hooked to the digital medium!

Gaurav Sharma, Programming Head, Fever FM, said “We are extremely pleased to have RJ Supriya on-board with us as our evening show host. The way the entire recruitment panned out in less than 24 hours is truly remarkable! The audience wanted her to be a part of Delhi’s No.1 Radio station and we couldn’t help but oblige! This goes on to show that listeners delight is forever the top-most priority for Fever FM! We look forward to launching our evening show with RJ Supriya and wish her all the success!”

Fever FM is the fastest growing radio network in the country with leadership across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore (Non-Kannada space) and Kolkata. With the first ever acquisition in the history of radio – Fever Chennai, the launch of Fever Hyderabad and 7 stations in UP, Fever FM expanded its footprint from 4 to 13 cities and stations (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Aligarh, and Bareilly). The station has a combined reach of 15MN+ across the Metros.