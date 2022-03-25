‘One and only Dragon Singh’: Yuvraj Singh’s special birthday wish for dad

Yuvraj Singh often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts and Stories. He did the same today too but this is a share which is a special one. It is because in his latest Stories he shared a heartfelt note to wish happy birthday to his dad Yograj Singh. There is a chance that his post will leave you with a smile.

He shared a video that shows his dad holding a bat with a heartwarming note written on it. A text insert also details the former cricketer’s wish for his dad on this special day. “Happy birthday to the one and only #DragonSingh. Lots of love dad! Enjoy your day,” reads the text shared with a couple of emoticons, including a heart emoji.

Take a look at what Yuvraj Singh posted:

The image is taken from the Instagram Stories that Yuvraj Singh posted to wish happy birthday to dad Yograj Singh. (Instagram/@yograjofficial)

A few days ago, the duo captured people’s attention because of their online conversation regarding Yuvraj Singh’s newborn kid. It all started when Yograj Singh shared an Instagram post welcoming his “little champ”.

What are your thoughts on the Instagram Reels posted by Yuvraj Singh to wish happy birthday to his dad?