Yuvraj Singh’s conversation with dad on post related to his newborn is adorable

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy a day ago. He also took to Instagram to share the news with the world. Soon people started sharing all sorts of posts congratulating the couple. Amid those, a reply by Yuvraj on his father Yograj Singh’s post has now left people with a smile. It shows a sweet conversation between the duo.

“Grandfather, welcome you little champ. Love you kids,” he wrote and shared an image. He also tagged Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech in his post.

Here's what he shared:

The former cricketer reacted to the post in a sweet way and also received a reply from his dad. Take a look at their conversation:

The image shows conversation between Yuvraj Singh and his dad.(Instagram/@yograjofficial)

Many shared heart emoticons while reacting to their conversations. A few also congratulated them.

“To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world,” Yuvraj Singh wrote along with a red heart emoji while sharing the post about his newborn on Instagram.