Only a true cat lover can spot the kitty in this pic at first glance

Optical illusions are mind-boggling. Period. They play tricks on people’s minds and often leave many scratching their heads. However, they are also absolutely fun to solve. Probably that is the reason that the several optical illusion posts shared on social media never fail to catch people’s attention. The latest one on the list is this cat-related picture that has stumped people.

How fast can you spot the cat in this picture?(Instagram/@meowingtonsco)

Posted on Instagram, the share is captioned “Mew see nothing, nothing at all.” It looks like the picture shared is of a white coloured floor. However, there is also a cat hidden in plain sight in the image.

Take a look at the post to see how long it takes you to find the kitty:

The post was shared on April 3. Since being posted, the share has accumulated close to 12,000 likes. Additionally, it has received several comments from people. From sharing how long it took them to find the cat to posting how the optical illusion puzzled them, people shared various reactions.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I almost did see nothing,” commented an Instagram user. “I wanna say I can see it but also I don’t,” posted another. “No! absolutely not! That tile is not meowing! You're hearing things,” shared a third. “Brilliant! Totally cheated and looked at the comments first,” expressed a fourth. “This actually took me way too long,” wrote a fifth.

