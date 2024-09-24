Only sharp-eyed geniuses can spot the missing number in this tricky brain teaser

For those who pride themselves on their problem-solving skills, a new brain teaser shared on Instagram has many scratching their heads. While puzzles often require creative thinking, this particular challenge leans more on common sense and elementary maths. The question appears straightforward, but the path to the answer is where many are finding difficulty. A viral brain teaser on Instagram challenged users to find a missing number.(Instagram/mariashriver)

The brain teaser, posted by Maria Shriver, a popular Instagram account known for its collection of engaging puzzles, features a series of numbers arranged in circles. Each row contains a varying number of circles, and the challenge is to identify the missing number in the circle marked with a question mark. To crack this code, one must discern the underlying pattern or rule dictating the number arrangement. This often involves mathematical sequences or relationships among the numbers in different positions.

Take a look at the post here:

Since its posting three days ago, the puzzle has garnered over 650 likes, with a flurry of responses flooding the comments section. Users are eager to share their thoughts and solutions, adding to the intrigue of the challenge.

One user expressed their frustration, stating, "I thought I was good at puzzles, but this one has me stumped!" Another chimed in, saying, "I can see a pattern, but I can't quite figure it out. It's driving me mad!" Many commenters are engaged in friendly debates over potential answers, with one proclaiming, "I’m convinced the answer is 8!" while another countered, "No way, it has to be 6. Look at the numbers closely!"

Community engagement

The comments showcase the puzzle's ability to spark conversation and camaraderie among those attempting to solve it. A user enthusiastically shared their approach: "I started writing down the numbers and looking for sequences. It really helps to visualise it!" Another commenter found solace in the collective struggle, saying, "At least I’m not the only one finding this tricky!"