You are a puzzle champion if you can solve this challenging brain teaser about dogs

Brain teasers have long been a favourite for those looking to challenge their cognitive abilities, and today, one particular puzzle is capturing the attention of social media users. Shared on the platform Threads by user @muaderek, the brain teaser has left many scratching their heads. The post, accompanied by the caption, "I've been stuck on this question for 3 hours!" has sparked a flurry of comments. A brain teaser shared on Threads puzzled many.(Threads/muaderek)

(Also read: Only those with high IQ can solve this baffling maths brain teaser. Are you one of them?)

The puzzle that’s baffling users

The brain teaser presents a seemingly straightforward question: “There are 49 dogs signed up to compete in the dog show. There are 36 more small dogs than large dogs signed up to compete. How many small dogs are signed up to compete?” At first glance, it appears to be a simple arithmetic problem, but it quickly reveals itself as a test of logical reasoning.

Check the post here:

A mixed bag of reactions

The riddle has not only intrigued puzzle enthusiasts but also garnered nearly two thousand likes and over three thousand comments, showcasing the internet’s insatiable appetite for brain teasers.

(Also read: Dive into this brain teaser and test your deductive skills. Think you’ve got what it takes?)

Many users have taken to the comments section to express their frustration and confusion. One user quipped, "I thought I was good at maths until this popped up!" while another admitted, "I’ve stared at this for too long and still have no idea." One commenter humorously noted, "I feel like a small dog trying to figure this out!" highlighting the puzzle's tricky nature. Others shared their approaches, with one stating, "I tried drawing it out, but that only made it worse!"

The engaging nature of the puzzle has sparked conversations about similar challenges, with several users sharing their own brain teasers in response. “Who knew a simple question could cause such chaos?” remarked one user, capturing the essence of this viral sensation.

Join the challenge!

For those eager to put their skills to the test, this brain teaser is a perfect opportunity. So, what do you think? Can you solve it?