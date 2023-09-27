Only those with sharp eyes can find the hidden cat

Do you believe you have good eye sight? If yes, we have a challenge for you to solve. A video that is going viral on social media shows five cats, your task is to find the hidden sixth cat.

Can you find the hidden cat in this image?(YouTube/@hardgaming3942)

This post was shared on YouTube Shorts by the handle @hardgaming3942. In the image, you can see four cats standing in front of a box and one at the side. The sixth cat isn’t visible. Will you be able to spot it? (Also Read: Test if you’re a true cat lover, spot the kitty in 5 seconds)

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 78,000 times. The share also has thousands of comments. A few people in the comments section shared that they were able to find the hidden cat.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Actually, I was searching for 5th cat for more than one minute."

A second said, "Those who didn't understand the sixth cat are between the gap of the door. There is a black cat."

"For the people who did not understand, the sixth cat is beside the other cats. Just make your brightness full and see," expressed another.

A fourth shared, "At first, I thought it was a lie, but after reading comments it's actually true. By the way, the six cat was deep down in the dark corner just next to the group of 4 cats."

A fifth commented, "I can't even understand where is the sixth cat even after reading the comments."

"The sixth cat is in the right corner. When you increase the brightness of your phone. It's black in colour and is in the shadows so you won't be able to see it right away," expressed a sixth.

A seventh posted, "Black cat hides near the first cat's left side, look carefully."

